Garnett “Sis” Claire Rapp, age 87 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash, Ohio. She was a homemaker, farmer and a member of the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Sis was born December 13, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Elmer and Bernadett (Kettler) Neihaus. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Earl A. Rapp in 2004; three children – Beverly Rapp, Theresa Hershey and Michael Rapp; one grandchild – Brandon Rapp; one great grandchild – Myla Dwelly and one brother – Gene Neihaus.

Mrs. Rapp is survived by one son – Steven Rapp and wife Paula of Goshen, Ohio; five grandchildren – Allison Dwelly and husband Kyle, Kayla Czubek and husband Tim, Haley Hershey, Michael Rapp, Jr. and Whitney Rapp; three great grandchildren – Elliot Czubek, Melanie Czubek and James Dwelly; three brothers – James Neihaus and wife Margaret of Cincinnati, Ohio, Norman Neihaus and wife Donna of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jerry Neihaus of Cincinnati, Ohio and one sister – Jo-Ann Corsmeier of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M – 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

