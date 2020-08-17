Candy Conn, 61

Candy Lee (West) Conn, age 61 of Russellville, OH passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the UC Medical Center from complications due to a stroke. She was born January 17, 1959, in Brown County, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pauline West.

Candy is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Danny Conn, her brother, George West and wife Karen, and her sister, Edith Williams. Candy also leaves behind three children, Kelly Conn-Reda and husband Corey, Kasey Richey and husband Stuart, and Keith Conn and wife Candice, as well as three grandchildren, Charlie, Abby and Ellie Richey, who were the light of her life.

Candy was best known for her compassion and empathy, and had a passion for helping others. Whether you needed a hug, kind words, or a home-cooked meal, she was there for anyone who needed it, and became a stand-in mother to many who wished for some extra love in their life. She cared deeply for her family, and took care of them until the very end. She often said she loved her grandchildren more than anything, and never hesitated to heap love and affection on them at every turn.

Candy loved animals of all kinds, and her children were fortunate to grow up in a loving home filled with four-legged creatures of all types. It is for this reason the family requests that donations be made in Candy’s name to the Brown County Humane Society, 207 W. Plum St., Georgetown, OH 45121, in lieu of flowers.

Candy often got on her children for wearing too much black, so to honor her memory please wear bright colors and dress casually and comfortably for the visitation and service.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends and Families may sign Candy’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.

