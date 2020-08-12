Wanda J. Dye, age 80, of Sardinia and formerly of Sabina, passed at home

on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Born on April 24, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and

Dovie Todd Parrish.

Wanda worked at Frostie in Sabina, did housekeeping at the Wilmington

Inn, and drove the bus for the Sabina Seniors. She enjoyed the Sabina

Moose Lodge, watching old movies, and was a devoted fan of Elvis and

Neal McCoy. Wanda was happiest spending time with her beloved

grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Harry (Nicki) Evans of Sardinia. Also left

to cherish Wanda’s memory are grandchildren: James Evans, Lisa (Paul)

Plumb, Josh (Katherine) Evans, and Kelly (Cory Wedding) Phillips; 10

great grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Jim) Shattuck; brother, Mike

(Darla) Parrish; and step-children: Mike, Ronnie, Jerry, Steve, Diane

and Jackie Dye; along with a host of extended family members and

friends.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her

great-grandson, Gage Wayne Evans; and siblings: Virgil, Charles, Eileen,

Margaret, Eddie, Carolyn Sue, and Eugene, Jr.

Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on

Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11am-1pm, when a funeral service will

begin. Burial to follow at Sabina Cemetery. Please visit

littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.