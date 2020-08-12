Beverly Alexander, age 56 of Amelia, OH, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born August 29, 1963 in Brown County, OH the daughter of the late Robert and Doris (Cochran) Alexander. She was an activities assistant at the Sunrise Manor and was a member of the Faith Tabernacle Church in Batavia.

Beverly is survived by a 3 brothers, Bobby Alexander and wife Rebecca of Winchester, John Alexander of Georgetown, William Alexander of Georgetown, sister, Deborah Tenney and husband Ronald of Amelia and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Carla Jenkins will be officiating.

Friends and Families may sign Beverly’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.

