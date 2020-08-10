William ‘Chipper’ McRoberts, 73

William “Chipper” McRoberts, age 73 of Russellville, OH passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Mt. Orab Mercy Medical Center. He was born November 11, 1946 in Flemingsburg, KY the son of the late Guy and Violet (Dunaway) McRoberts. He was a salesman. He was also a member of the Bethlehem Church of Christ where he was a former song leader and deacon.

He is survived by 1 son, David McRoberts and wife Mary of Winchester, 1 daughter, Kelly McRoberts of Georgetown, 4 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and several cousins.

Following cremation, there will be a memorial service Friday, August 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6:00 – 7:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends and Families may sign Chipper’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home

937-377-4182.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}