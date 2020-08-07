Patricia Ann Dawes of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after a battle with Cancer she was 65 years old. Patricia was born on September 19, 1954 in Laurel, Ohio to the late Lloyd & Ileen (nee Wagers) McClanahan.

Patricia survived by her loving husband Anthony Dawes of Mt. Orab, her adored son Brian (Marsha) Tunks of West Union, Ohio and Son In Law Derrick Connor of Fayetteville, Ohio; her cherished grandchildren Christian Connor of Fayetteville, Ohio, Collen Conner of Milford, Ohio, Jasmine Tunks of West Union, Ohio, Emily Tunks of West Union, Ohio, and Dakota Tunks of West Union, Ohio; and her caring siblings Sue Adams of Rhodesdale, Indiana, and Kay Brown of Shreveport, Louisiana.

In addition to her parents Patricia was preceded in death by two children Rhonda Connor and Eric Tunks, and one sister Loretta Hurley.

Patricia was retired from PAC-Lab.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the Union Planes Baptist Church located at 15982 St Rt 68, Mount Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received from 2:00 pm until the time of service.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., / PO Box 266 Mount Orab, Ohio 45154.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family during this difficult time.