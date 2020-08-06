Alice Mae Prine, 91 of Sardinia passed away on July 31, 2020 at Adams County Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio.

She was born on September 14, 1928 in Winchester, Ohio to George and Nannie Shumaker. In addition to her parents

she was preceded in death by her Husband Harry, daughter-in-law Karen Prine and 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Alice was the matriarch of a large family. She is survived by 2 children son David Prine and daughter Roxanne Prine,

5 grand children DJ Prine, Terri(Terry) Mays, Shannon Prine, Jason Prine, and Stacey (Andy) Watkins. 6 great grand children

Daniel (Jessica) Mays, Faith (Clayton) Mays, Ryan(Jordan) Nave, Cheyenne Mays, and Mason and Sofia Watkins. and 2 great great grandchildren

Jocelyn and Miles Mays. Alice loved spending time with her family more than anything. She also enjoyed gardening , making quilts ,

and Sunday dinners with family. Graveside Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the Family. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Adams County Medical Center for caring for Alice when she needed it most. In lieu of flowers the family requests

donations be made to Beam-Fender Funeral Home who is serving the Family.