George Jackson, 74

Bro. George Jackson, age 74 of Blanchester, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 8, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Henry Roscoe and Mary Sue (Proffitt) Jackson the eldest of their four children. He was also preceded in death by two sisters – Sheilah Kay Jackson and Dollie Ann Burk and two brothers – Estel and Elmer Jackson.

Bro. George accepted the LORD Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, at the age of thirteen he felt the call of the LORD upon his life to preach the Gospel. He graduated from Hughes High School in 1964 and the University of Cincinnati in 1968. During the early 1970’s he pastored his first church, Valley View United Baptist Church, a simple, storefront church in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Several years later, in the mid to late 1970’s Bro. George was led by the LORD to pastor Homewood Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ohio. In 1980, the LORD called Bro. George to Pastor the First Baptist Church of Georgetown, Ohio, where he faithfully served its members for over forty years until he went to be with his LORD on July 26th of this year. The First Baptist Church Commemorated his 40th Anniversary with the church by having a celebration on March 15, 2020 the actual anniversary date.

While Bro. George was preaching the WORD and pastoring, he also taught English, American History, Spanish, French, Speech and Bible during the course of his nearly 40 year teaching career. He was beloved by so many of his students and fellow staff at Cincinnati Public Schools, Central Baptist Schools, Landmark Christian Academy, Miami Christian and Adams County Christian School. Some of Bro. George’s favorite pastimes included playing board games with family at Christmastime, listening to Southern Gospel music, playing the piano (he taught himself) and keeping up with the Cincinnati Reds baseball team.

Bro. George is survived by one sister – Emma Gentry and husband Donald of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother – Rev. Earl R. Jackson; one brother-in-law – Norman Burk of Oneida, Tennessee; four nieces and one nephew – Mary Hamby (Steve), Susan Wells (Larry), Matthew Burk (Nikki), Sheila Gardner (Matthew), and Jennifer Goodman; seven great nieces and six great nephews – Jordan Hamby, Staci Hamby, Praylee Burk, Destiny Burk, Larissa Burk, Jackson Burk, Jacob Burk, Claire Gardner, Walker Gardner, Stella Gardner, Dalton Goodman, Noah Goodman and lily Goodman.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 730 S. Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio. Kevin Ridder will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. There will be a private family interment in the Lickliter Cemetery in London, Kentucky on Sunday August 2, 2020.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial masks are required and social distancing will be observed. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati OH 45206.

