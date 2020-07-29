Eugene D. Huff, age 77 of Groveport, OH passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born September 18, 1942 in Brown County, OH the son of the late Marvin E. and Mildred (Stanfield) Huff. He owned and operated Gene’s Lawn Care Service and was a member of the Groveport Garden Club.

Eugene is survived by his loving wife of almost 58 years, Karen Huff of Groveport, OH, three daughters, Kristal Stygler and husband Bill of Leesburg, FL, Gena Sural and husband Walt of Pataskala, OH, Julia Lerch and husband Stan of Redmond, WA, one son, Darren Huff of Columbus, OH,

Two brothers, Dallas Huff and wife Renee of Decatur, Steve Huff and wife Susie of Decatur, two sisters, Susan Huff of Decatur, Sandra VanOrden and husband Tim of Scottsdale, AZ, 10 grandchildren, Chelsea (Garrett) Hill, Lauren (Frank) Novak, Benjamin Huff, Baylee Sural, Nickolas Lerch, David Huff, Josh Cottrill, Dalton Lerch, Alex Lerch and Charlotte Lerch, two great grandchildren, Madelyn Hill and Liam Hill and many nieces and nephews.

Also, his best friend and loyal companion, Brady Boy. He loved riding around on his tractor and going fishing.

Following cremation, there will be a graveside memorial service on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Decatur Cemetery under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Tom Claibourne will be officiating.

Friends and Families may sign Eugene’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home at 937-377-4182

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}