Donald Franklin Arp, 77, passed away Thursday July 23, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Maysville.

Mr. Arp was born April 8, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Charles and Linda Krise Arp. He was retired from Container Corporation of America where he worked for 35 years.

Survivors include his wife Carolyn Penny Arp of Ripley; a son Millard Franklin Arp of Florida; grandsons, Robert Casey Weise and Ronald Tyler Hartley; and great-grandchildren Robert Carson Price and Aubrey Shay Price.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Hartley and a brother, Joseph Ray Arp.

There will be no services.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Donald Franklin Arp, please visit our Tribute Store.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}