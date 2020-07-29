Denver Jackson, 77 died July 22, 2020. Denver was a beloved husband to Joyce Jackson (nee Seabolt) for 57 years; devoted father to daughter, Lisa Jackson of Cincinnati and son Brian Jackson and daughter-in-law Jenny Jackson of Lexington, Kentucky; and loving grandfather to Ethan Jackson. Denver was a big personality full of life and interests. His career as a school administrator spanned several decades serving as Principal of Glen Este, Felicity and Western Brown High Schools. In his memory, his family has established the Denver Jackson Scholarship Fund and ask that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to Western Brown Local Schools in his name. Donations may be sent to: Western Brown—Attention Treasurer’s Office, 524 West Main St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the Jackson residence. We hope that through this scholarship, his legacy of education, community and love will live on.

