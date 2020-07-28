Donald L. Geary, 82, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on July 27, 2020 at Meadowbrook Care Center in Montgomery, Ohio. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 11, 1938, son of the late Herman and Katherine Faulkner-Geary.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Ed Geary. He is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Jeanell Prather-Geary and their three children, Jina Bohl, Lee Geary, and Franci Geeslin, and two grandchildren, Dakota and Savannah Wilson. He is also survived by his two sisters, Carol Saner and Judy Barger.

Don was known for his love of the outdoors, history, cars, and supporting youth at his church, in the Scouts. He was always willing to help his neighbors, family, or friends and was loved for his quick wit and ability to problem solve.

A private graveside service will be held for his immediate family. Any memorials can be given to the True Live Christian Church, 15117 Eastwood Rd. Williamsburg, OH 45176, or Queen City Hospice at https://www.queencityhospice.com.

The Geary family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Meadowbrook Care Center and Queen City Hospice for the care given to Don this past year.

