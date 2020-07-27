Joseph John Thole of Fayetteville, Ohio died Thursday, July 23rd at age 77. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Catherine, his wife, Ann, stepson Danny and his loving son, Mark.

He is survived by his son, Brent Thole; stepdaughter, Cathy Cromer (Virgil); and children-in-law, Donna Thole and Shawn Adkins, as well as many family and friends.

Joe attended St. Xavier High School and Xavier University. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy aboard the USS Dixie and he was a lifelong employee of Pepsi Cola.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private burial at St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio for close family and friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA Cincinnati, Attn: Development Department, 11900 Conrey Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}