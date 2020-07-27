Geneva Eileen (nee Tucker) Bradley, age 96, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on July 25, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was born January 20, 1924 near Mt. Orab, Ohio the daughter of the late Ed and Goldie (Mowry) Tucker. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Edsel Bradley.

Geneva graduated from Mt. Orab High School at age 16, then Wilmington College at age 19 and immediately began her teaching career. She taught both vocal and instrumental music at Mowrystown, Russellville, Ash Ridge, Decatur, New Hope, Mt. Orab, Greenbush and Western Brown Schools, breaking up that teaching career to become a mother to three children. She was a great lover of music and said many times that all she dreamed of when she was a child was to teach music and to become a wife and mother. She was able to achieve and excel at all of those in her lifetime.

In addition to spending time with her family, she loved reading, camping and quilting, making quilts that were all hand pieced and hand quilted. She was a mater at solving crossword puzzles. As president of her high school class of 1940, Geneva enjoyed organizing and attending class reunions well over the 60-year celebration mark. Her family was of utmost importance to her, and she enjoyed cooking for them and passing her recipes on for others to enjoy for years to come.

Geneva is survived by her children – Charlene (Hermie) Scott of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Ann (Bill) Dragoo of Ripley, Ohio and Duane (Theresa) Bradley of Birmingham, Alabama; six grandchildren – Bill (Tammy) Dragoo and Daniel (Melody) Dragoo all of Ripley, Ohio, Shawn (Liz) Scott of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brent (Kimberly) Scott of East Lansing, Michigan, Emily (Thomas) Morton and Amanda Bradley all of Birmingham, Alabama and eight great grandchildren that Geneva loved – Suzanne (Luc) Richey, Annabelle Berwanger, Olivia Dragoo, Mahayla Dragoo, Anderson Scott, Will Dragoo, Gretchen Scott and Ainsley Scott.

Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family. An Open graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Greenbush Cemetery near Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Department, 5280 US 68 & 62, Ripley, Ohio 45167; American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227; Vitas Hospice, 11500 Northlake Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249 or to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

