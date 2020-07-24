Joyce Ann (née Tissandier) Wallace of Georgetown, Ohio passed away at the age of 84 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born to the late Gus and Jeanette Tissandier on October 26, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joyce is survived by her beloved husband, Carroll Wallace of Georgetown, OH; loving children, Joni Wallace of Georgetown, OH and Bret Wallace of Georgetown, OH; her caring grandchildren, Dustin, Kyle, Heath, Tiffany, Ramsey, Dillon, Dalton, Colton and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter, Trudy Crum and her brother, Aaron Tissandier.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Mount Orab Cemetery in Mount Orab, Ohio. Vernon Green officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family.

