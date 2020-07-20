Mary Therese Cropper, 81, of Georgetown, passed away, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville. She was born May 22, 1939 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Herman W. and Ida P. Niestroy Schwer. She was the widow of the late John Paul Cropper, who passed away in 2013. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Eddie Schwer; sister-in-law, Jean Ann Lang “Jeanie” Schwer and a son-in-law, Jon Bowles.

Mary was a devoted member of St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown and was a retired School Bus Driver for Georgetown Exempted Village School District. She was also a private duty care giver for many years. Mary’s memory and way of life will live on in the many hearts she touched over the years. She was known for always taking pictures; capturing joyous memories to be shared and remembered for years to come. Along with many other wonderful memories, she will be remembered for her motto while taking pictures, “hold on, one more, one more”.

She is survived by her loving children, Anthony Cropper of Georgetown, Monica Bowles of Georgetown; Rita Rolph and husband Mark of Mt. Orab, Paula Meeker and husband Randy of Russellville, Julie Gray and husband Tony of Winchester; her adored grandchildren, Neil Cropper, Jonathon Bowles, Alex (Claire) Bowels, Eric Rolph, Brian (Amanda) Rolph, Andrew (Carlene) Bowels, Ryan Meeker, Adam (Paige) Rolph, Kyle (Jordan Dawson) Meeker, Tyler Gray and Olivia Rolph; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Schwer and wife Dorothy of Indianapolis, Indiana as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Meeker Funeral Home, 308 N. Columbus St., Russellville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, at St. George Catholic Church, 509 E. State St., Georgetown. Fr. Frank Amberger will officiate. Burial will follow at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

