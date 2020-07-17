Patricia Uretta Jesberger, age 76 of Hamersville, Ohio died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Patricia was born November 18, 1943 in Indianapolis, Indiana the daughter of the late George and Floy (Russell) Clymer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Michael Clymer.

Mrs. Jesberger is survived by her husband Wayne Jesberger; one son – Richard Jesberger and two sisters – Donna Jobe of Missouri and Joy Eck of Pennsylvania.

Following cremation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

