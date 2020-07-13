Richard D. Centers, 86, of West Union, formerly of Winchester, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery. He was born June 2, 1934 in Nada, Kentucky, son of the late William K. and Anna Mable Daniels. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Aileen Wilburn Centers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Marla Jo Centers.

Richard is survived by his sons, William “Bill” Centers and wife Glenda of May Hill, Ohio, Danny Centers and wife Robbie of Leesburg, Ohio; daughters, Rhonda Moore and husband Johnny of West Union, Ohio, Rhoda Huff and husband Greg of Decatur, Ohio; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Centers will be cremated. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

