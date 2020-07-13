Gerald Patrick Ellis Jr. 47, passed July 9, 2020. Cherished son of Edith Ann (John) Czarnecki and the late Gerald Patrick Ellis Sr.; Step brother of John Preston (Pam) Czarnecki and Anthony Czarnecki; Uncle of Ava, Luke, Nadia, Lucy and Henry; Nephew of Diane & Tim Hodge, Cecil Johnson and Kenny Johnson; Best friend of Brian Reckers and Craig Flaute. Also survived by numerous cousins, friends and his “best bud” Ellie. Gerald was a proud University of Cincinnati Alumnus and enjoyed traveling, especially his time in China. He also enjoyed remodeling his home and his work for the City of Cincinnati.

Friends and family are invited to attend funeral services Tuesday July 14th at 1 PM with visitation starting at noon. All at Evans Funeral home 741 Center St. Milford, Ohio.