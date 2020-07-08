Alfred Bruce, 89

Alfred Ray Bruce, age 89 of Mt. Orab, Ohio, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was owner/operator of Alfred Bruce Heating and Air. Mr. Bruce was born September 3, 1930 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Frank Bruce. He was also preceded in death by two sons – Alfred Ray Bruce II and William Eugene Bruce; one sister – Mary Frances Baldwin.

Mr. Bruce is survived by seven children – Jody Pflueger (Mart) of Georgetown, Ohio, Christopher Bruce of California, Pamela Cundiff of Owensville, Ohio, Anthony Luke of Manchester, Ohio, Tina Luke of Mt. Orab, Ohio, April Romanelli (Joe) Warner Robins, Georgia and Kevin Luke (Karen) of Sylcauga, Alabama; fifteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one nephew – Mike Gast (Kathy) of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Dennis Croy will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Friday. Interment will be in Confidence in Georgetown, Ohio.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}