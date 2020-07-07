The local economic effect of the Corona Virus business shutdowns may not be as bad as originally thought.

In fact, sales tax collections for Brown County are up over the same period in 2019 over the past three months.

Sales tax disbursment from the state is 60 days behind, so the latest numbers from June reflect economic activity in April, which was the first full month of business shutdowns.

Information from the Ohio Department of Taxation shows that Brown County businesses collected $468,810 in the month of April, 2020. That compares to $462,162 collected in April of 2019.

In March of this year, collections were $442,892, compared to $407,993 in March of 2019.

In February of 2020, collections were $440,880, compared to 398,118 in February of 2019.

Since one of the largest sources of sales tax revenue in Brown County are grocery stores, and panic buying was the initial reaction to businesses and schools shutting down in late March, it’s a logical conclusion that the panic buying is one of the reasons why sales tax revenue hasn’t fallen as some expected.

The 7.5 percent increase in March of 2020 from March of 2019 also supports this conclusion.

Brown County Commissioner Tony Applegate said the figures are good news.

“We are somewhat encouraged by the numbers so far. It seems that they are holding pretty strong in our county. We are a little better off than some of the larger and more developed counties at this point.”

That doesn’t mean that the commissioners are ready to return to business as usual, however.

“We are still holding steady with the original conversation that we had with all department heads. We asked them to hold steady and please be careful with any unnecessary spending or new hiring.” Applegate said. “We may require budget cuts closer to the end of the year if things get worse.”

Although retail sales at grocery stores are keeping sales tax revenues at normal levels, limited business activity is still a drag on the local economy.

“Restaurants that haven’t opened their dining rooms definitely hurts sales tax because some items are subject to sales tax when you eat inside, but not if you go throught the drive through,” Applegate said. He added that new car sales may also be lagging behind as people keep a tighter hold on their money.

Applegate said that he and the other commissioners have some flexibility in the county budget because of careful spending decisions over the past few years.

“I sleep better at night knowing that we don’t have an extremely tight reserve budget. We do have some breathing room and that makes us feel that we have been making good financial decisions along the way,” Applegate said.

He also addressed the uncertainty that still surrounds the local economy.

“We won’t know how well the recovery is going until perhaps September. At that point, it would be too late to take any action that would have any significant effect on the budget,” Applegate said.

He added that the county was expecting about five million dollars in sales tax revenue this year as part of a 12 million dollar budget.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/web1_Tax-Revenue.jpg