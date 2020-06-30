Sarah A. Pierce age 60 of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Residential Services Group Home in Georgetown. She was born May 21, 1960 in Ohio, daughter of the late Macdonald Harris and Nancy Lee Shaw Pierce.

Sarah was very kind hearted and sweet.

Sarah is survived by her best friends and roommates, Bonnie Mechlin, Karen and Sharon A, and Georgia Diane K; her current care provider Lisa Hensley-Boggs, owner of Ohio Valley Adult Day Services and all the exceptional staff that works there, as well as her pervious care provider, Terry Miller.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Buford Cemetery.