Betty Jo Louderback, age 89, passed away at the Ohio Valley Manor on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1931 in Brown County, Ohio to the late Stanley H. and Thelma P. (nee Patton) Garrison.

Betty Jo is survived by her loving sons Rick (Sherri) Louderback of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Ronald J. Louderback of Afton, Ohio; her caring grandchildren Ryan Louderback, Whitney Louden, Gina Klein, Bradley Louderback, and Tracie Darst of Joplin, MO; her cherished great grandchildren Joshua Darst, Aubrey Louderback, Austin Louderback, Dillon Kumpf, and Molly Loudon; and her brother Jim Garrison of Cincinnati, Ohio.

In addition to her parents Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband Paul G. Louderback, one brother, and one sister.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of Service. Interment will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery. Pastor Mike Barthel officiating.

