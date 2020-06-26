Harold Roy Lucas, age 75 of Hamersville, Ohio died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence. He retired from Cincinnati Milacron, a United States Army veteran, member of the Fairview Chapel near Georgetown, Ohio. Harold enjoyed cruising in his 1966 Nova, attending car shows, traveling, watching old westerns and spending time with his grandchildren. He was born July 5, 1944 in Poetown, Ohio the son of the late Harry Joseph and Mabel Roxina (Dennis) Lucas. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister- Nida Brown.

Mr. Lucas is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patti Lucas whom he married April 19, 1969; two daughters – Shelley Knodell and husband Kris of Delaware, Ohio and Stacy Brinkman and Brian Kridler of Lewis Center, Ohio; four grandchildren – Kelsey and Mac Knodell and Grace and Lucas Brinkman; two sisters-in-law – Bonnie Amey of Mowrystown, Ohio and Bernice Martin of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two nephews – Jeff Amey of Auburn, Alabama and Jim Martin and wife Marquita of Independence, Kentucky; one niece – Pam Martin of Fairfax, Ohio; his favorite fur-baby – Buster and many special friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Fairview Chapel, 10989 US 68, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Ken Meyers will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the Fincastle Cemetery in Fincastle, Ohio

If desired, memorial contribution may be made to the Queen City Hospice or the Fairview Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

