Lenora Long, 92

Lenora Long, age 92, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Lenora graduated from Mount Orab High School in 1946 and attended Miller Business School in Cincinnati, Ohio. She worked as a printer and retired from Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals after 35 years with the company. She enjoyed a long retirement close to family in Mt. Orab and later at Sem Terrace in Milford, Ohio.

Lenora was born on July 3, 1927 in Williamsburg, Ohio the daughter of the late Julius Paul “J.P.” Long, and Anna Elizabeth (Derrough) Long. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Dixie Long and Eunice (Floyd) Ott, and her brother, Julius “Paul” (Mitzie) Long, Jr.

Ms. Long is survived by her sister, Rosetta (Richard) Riley of Mt. Orab, Ohio; five nephews, Mike (Vicky) Long of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Dave (Roberta) Long of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Nick (Sue) Long of Millstatt, Austria, Kevin (Susan) Riley of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Nolan (Janet) Ott of Arvada, Colorado; and many beloved cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

A private Graveside Service will be held for family at Mt. Orab Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Queen City Hospice through the foundation for End of Life Care online at https://foundationeolc.org/donate/ or by mail to 3440 Hollywood Blvd, Suite 415, Hollywood, FL 33021. Your donation to the Foundation is tax deductible.

Condolences may be sent to the family at https://www.megiefuneralhome.com/obits

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}