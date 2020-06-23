Russellville man shoots at BCSO deputies

BCSO deputies came under fire in Russellville on June 22 when responding to a report of a man firing a shotgun outside his home.

According to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis, BCSO deputies Michael Myers and Brandon Asbury went to the home on North Columbus Avenue around 9 p.m., along with Corporal Ryan Wedmore.

When they arrived, 43 year old John Spires came out of the home and began shooting at them with a rifle. All three deputies took cover, with Myers and Asbury returning fire.

Spires retreated inside the home and began firing at the deputies from another part of the house. Deputies returned fire once again until Spires stopped shooting.

A standoff took place for approximately an hour and a half, until Spires was seen laying on the floor near his front door.

“The individual was observed in a prone position near the front door. He had one hand up and moved another up. It appeared at that point that he was unarmed,” Ellis said.

“The decision was made to have four law enforcement officers, two with rifles in the lead and two with pistols behind, to move rapidly to his location with the intent to take him into custody.”

At that point, Myers and Wedmore moved to grab him while being covered by Sergeant George Baker of the Mt. Orab Police Department and Sheriff Ellis.

Spires was taken into custody and then transported to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

”(Myers and Asbury) used verbal commands when they first encountered him to try and talk him down, but he went back in the house, comes out and immediately opens fire,” said Ellis.

He said approximately 15 rounds were fired at deputies during both engagements

Ellis said that his deputies each returned fire with approximately five to eight rounds each.

“As soon as he stopped (shooting), they stopped. They only returned fire when they were receiving it and their return fire was not excessive at all. They returned fire as they were trained to do which is reduce the threat,” Ellis said.

Regarding when the gunshot injury to Spires took place, Ellis said “I would speculate based on talking with the deputies and viewing the body cam video that he was hit on the second engagement. After that second engagement, he did not fire again.”

Ellis said that he is very pleased with how law enforcement officers on the scene conducted themselves.

“It was a textbook response. Their professionalism, their restraint, their use of verbal commands before they resorted to use of force, their response in relation to what the suspect did was very considered. You could not have asked for a better response than what they gave last night,” he said. “Twice in a week now, we have had deputies respond to barricaded subjects with weapons. This time, they took the deputies under fire. You could not have asked for a better outcome based on the situation that they faced.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

Wedmore, Myers and Asbury are on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

“I do not anticipate that this will be a long investigation. From what we have heard from initial witness statements and seen on the body cam, I think it’s a fairly straightforward investigation,” Ellis said.

He added that while the incident was tense and dangerous for law enforcement officers, it ended as well as it could have.

“No citizens were injured, no law enforcement officers were injured, the individual who initiated it was neutralized as quickly as possible and then was evacuated and received medical care,” Ellis said. “The level of cooperation from all agencies involved was instrumental in bringing about a positive resolution.”

He added that the positive resolution shows why cooperation is vital to incidents like these.

“When you bring multiple agencies together to resolve a situation, it shows why cooperation among law enforcement agencies in the county is so important. We can’t do this alone. We needed every law enforcement agency we had there last night doing their job.”

Ellis said he would like to thank the police departments of Mt. Orab, Lake Waynoka, Russellville, Fayetteville and Sardinia, as well as the Brown County Drug Task Force for their assistance in resolving the incident.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/web1_Russellville-Window.jpg