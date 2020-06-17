Gloria June Klickner passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 73. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born on October 21, 1946 to her deceased parents; father Calvin Frye, mother Voree (Nee Gillman) and step-father Othar Frischholz of Brown County, Ohio.

Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 49 years Robert Kenneth Klickner; her caring children Brinda Charlene (Lawrence) Bradford of Hillsboro, OH, Pamela Rejay Beach of Middletown, OH, Rebecca Kay Klickner of Sardinia, OH, and Lori Ann Klickner of Lynchburg, OH; her adored grandchildren Lawrence, Elisha, Kevin, Jamie, and Brianne; her cherished great grandchildren Logan, Lawrence III, Johnny, Noah, Malachi, John, Scarlett, Kevin, Brady, McKinlee, and Brynnlee; and her siblings Shirley (Terry) Brumfield of Bethel, OH, and Duke (Judy) Frye of Bethel, OH; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Gloria was a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 beginning at 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Funeral Service will be held the following day Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery. Joe Strunk officiating.