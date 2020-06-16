Robert Darrell Montgomery, Jr., age 48 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence. He was an auctioneer, truck driver, United States Gulf War Navy veteran, member of the Bethel Shiloh Church of God, president of the Walking Stick Makers, charter member of the Black Smith Brush Craft, member of the LVAD community and on March 17, 2018 became a Heart Transplant Warrior. Rob was born January 26, 1972 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri the son of Robert D. and Barbara J. (Beard) Montgomery, Sr. of Milford, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law – Richard Fore and one brother-in-law – David Fore.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Montgomery is survived by his wife of 21 years, Melinda (Fore) Montgomery whom he married November 27, 1998; two children – Seth and Bree Montgomery; one brother James Montgomery and wife Adrienne of Clarksville, Ohio; special cousin whom he thought of like a sister – Gina Conway and husband Ray of Evening Shade, Arkansas; his mother-in-law – Deborah Fore of Amelia, Ohio; one brother-in-law- Steve Fore and wife Penny of Hamilton, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Laura Fore of Amelia, Ohio; six nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Bethel Shiloh Church of God, 2771 Oakland-Locust Ridge Road, Bethel, Ohio 45106. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab is serving the family.

