Shane Thomas Decatur of Eastgate passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 38. He was born on November 13, 1981 to Thomas Decatur of New Richmand, Ohio and the late Sue Becht Decatur, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Shane is survived by his loving father Thomas Decatur of New Richmond, OH; and step-mother Debbie Decatur of Hamilton, Ohio; caring siblings Jayme (James Houk) Decatur of Sardinia, Ohio, Deak Decatur of New Richmond, Ohio, Garrett Decatur of New Richmond, Ohio, and Lacie Decatur of New Richmond, Ohio; Niece and Nephew Ruby and Cooper of Sardina, Ohio; and adoring grandmother Jane Williamson Decatur of Bethel, Ohio.

Shane was a graduate of Glen Este High School class of 2000.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

Megie Funeral Home is serving the family during this difficult time.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}