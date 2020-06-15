Mary Louise Wermuth, age 85 of Cincinnati, Ohio died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Mercy Health West Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born September 10, 1934 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of late Floyd and Faye (Stauder) Hile. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Charles “Chuck” Wermuth in 2016; one brother – Danny Hile and one sister – Betty Hile.

Mrs. Wermuth is survived by one daughter – Brenda C. Schatzman of Cincinnati, Ohio; one stepson – Christopher Wermuth and wife Sherri of Cincinnati, Ohio; one stepdaughter – Kimberly Martin of Cincinnati, Ohio; five step grandchildren – Rob Martin, Joshua Hablitzel, Jeremy Hablitzel, Rachael Wermuth and Christopher Wermuth all of Cincinnati, Ohio and six brothers and sisters – Floyd Hile, Jr. of Florida, Pat Frye of Sardinia, Ohio, Lowell Hile of Florida, Jimmie Dale Hile of Georgetown, Ohio, Janet Suffridge of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Peggy Barger of Hamersville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and if you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}