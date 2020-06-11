Full steam ahead for 2020 OVAM show

The 2020 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show is on.

The show will open as scheduled from August 13 to 16 in Georgetown after the Ohio Valley Machinery Show Board of Directors voted unanimously on June 9 to go forward.

“We are looking forward to making this happen,” said Ohio Valley Machinery Show Secretary Brian Klein. “There will be some future announcements closer to the show as far as whatever health restrictions are going to be required.”

Klein said that the board is working with the Brown County Board of Health to make sure that the show can proceed safely.

“Margary Paeltz from the board of health came out and told us what we needed to focus on, which was primarily focused around the food vendors,” he said.

Klein added that it is up to show visitors to follow any guidelines.

“The responsibility for social distancing is on the person coming through the gate. We will put signs up reminding people not to come in if they’re sick, to wash their hands, wear masks and keep their distance. but it is up to the person walking through the gate to take those actions.”

Klein said that the board is looking forward to breaking the “stay at home” mold.

“Brown County has been cooped up since March. It’s time that somebody in the county takes a step forward and be first so that people can actually come out and enjoy a festival-type atmosphere,” he said.

“A lot of the vendors in Ohio and Kentucky that have seen other places cancel now have a place to go. We are hoping that will increase our attendance too.”

Klein said that the OVAM board had good reason not to cancel the show this year.

“This is our 50th anniversary. This is the one show that we don’t want to cancel. This is a milestone year for us,” he said.

“We are featuring John Deere, which is always a big year anyway. That, plus everything that is going on with the 50th anniversary is going to make for a great show.”

The show is also going to honor everyone who has had a part in its history.

“If you have ever served on the board of directors over the past 50 years, you are going to be one of our grand marshals,” Klein said. “We are also going to try put more of our printed history and memorabilia from ast years on display as well.”

While some of the specifics are still up in the air, Klein said to stay tuned to the OVAM Facebook page and website.

“If there are going to be any restrictions or rule changes, we will be putting those out through social media,” he said.

