Robert (Bob) Truesdell, 84

Robert (Bob) Lewellyn Truesdell, age 84 of Ripley, Ohio, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Ohio valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. He was born September 6, 1935, on a farm in the Decatur area, the son of the late Clifford G. and Lillie Vance Truesdell. He learned to drive a tractor at age six. He like cars and took great pride in keeping his spotless. Mr. Truesdell also enjoyed music and playing the guitar. He had a colorful sense of humor and always told it like it was. His first place of employment was the US Shoe Corporation in Ripley. Upon their closing, he was employed by Brookbank Enterprises and retired as supervisor of the street department for the Village of Ripley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters – Lillian Ameling, Hazel Sullivan and Helen Collins; two brothers – Glenn Truesdell and Charles Truesdell.

Mr. Truesdell is survived by his wife – Nancy Mefford Truesdell, who is now a resident at the Ohio Valley Manor. He is also survived by a sister – Jane Polley Long and a brother – Israel Truesdell. He was a special uncle to many nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by a host of family members and friends.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}