Kenneth Bedford, 89

Kenneth Bedford, age 89, of Lake Waynoka went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Villa Georgetown.

He was born February 10, 1931 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Charles L. Bedford and Virginia Masterson Bedford.

He was a musician who loved to play his guitar and sing. He was a member of the Waynoka Chapel and loved the Lord. Kenny was a member of the Sardinia Masonic Lodge #254, The Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati, and was a Shriner. He was also a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, and had retired from General Electric.

Surviving are wife, Lois Jean Bedford whom he married October 6, 1956, two brothers-in-law Donald Patrick and Elwood Patrick, and many nieces & nephews.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ron Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery where the Highland County Honor Guard will conduct full military honors.

Friends will be received with social distancing observed, at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. with Masonic Services will be held at 12:50 pm.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

