Jerome Porter, 79

Jerome Lawrence Porter, age 79 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence. He was a contractor and owner of Porter Remodeling since 1971. He loved antiques, his farm, tinkering in his shop and most of all his wife and children. He was born December 20, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Robert and Nellie (Potts) Porter. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Elaine.

Mr. Porter is survived by his wife of fifty-six years – Karen (Bonz) Porter whom he married October 12, 1963; five children – Keith Porter of Georgetown, Ohio, Kenny Porter of Columbus, Ohio, Kyle Porter and wife Kim of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kristopher Porter and wife Brenda of Georgetown, Ohio and Kraig Porter of Cincinnati, Ohio; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four sisters – Linda, Joan, Carol and Susan and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Daniel Pelzel will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Monday.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 217 S. Main Street, Georgetown OH 45121,

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

