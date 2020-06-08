George Berry, 66

George Frederick Berry Jr, 66, of Williamsburg died Wednesday June 3,2020 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville Ky He was a 1972 graduate of Western Brown High School. He was the son of the late George Frederick Berry Sr and Anna (Cornetet) Bohl. He was preceded in death by his father Geroge, a sister Sue Hines. He is survived by his mother Anna Bohl. 1 daughter Alice Berry and 1 brother Richard Dale Berry and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Funeral services will be held Sunday June 14, 2020 6PM at New Harmony Methodist Church in New Harmony. Entombment will be in Winchester Cemetery

