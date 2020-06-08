Connie Lindsey, 65

Connie Sue Lindsey, age 65 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was an LPN and touched many lives during her career as a nurse. Mrs. Lindsey was born June 21, 1954 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Lloyd Eugene Butts of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Mary Elizabeth (Ellis) Butts. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Gary Lindsey.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Lindsey is survived by her husband Thomas Day of Georgetown, Ohio; two children – Kimberly Keplinger (Brian) of Georgetown, Ohio and Kevin Lindsey (Kristina) of Amelia, Ohio; three grandchildren – Corrin Keplinger, Connor Keplin ger and Logan Lindsey; one sister – Linda Creek of Lynchburg, Ohio; two brothers – Jerry Butts of Georgetown, Ohio and Robert Butts of Cincinnati, Ohio.

A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

During the visitation, social distancing will be observed and if you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Queen City Hospice 4605 Duke Dr. Suite 220 Mason, Ohio 45040. www.queencityhospice.com

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

