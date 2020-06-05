Wilma Joyce Becraft, age 80 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, May 29, 2020 at University Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a former secretary and office employee at the Alverda Reed Elementary School in Georgetown, Ohio and worked with her husband Ray at the former Becraft Auto Parts Store. Joyce was born January 19, 1940 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Henry B. and Nellie B. (Evans) Claypool. She was also preceded in death by one son – Tony Becraft in 2006; three brothers – Billy, Charles and Wilbert Claypool and three sisters – Ethel Rice, Leola Wagner and Ruby Hardyman.

Joyce is survived by her husband of sixty-one years – Raymond Becraft, whom she married February 14, 1959; one daughter – Christy Fender of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandchildren – Brandon Becraft and wife April, Amber Johnan and husband Mike and Cody Fender; three great grandchildren – Logan and Colton Becraft and London Ray Johnan; two brothers – Gene Claypool of Xenia, Ohio and Carl Claypool of Hamersville, Ohio; one sister – Wanda Griffith and husband Ron of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Jonathan Lawler will officiate. The funeral service and committal service will stream live on the Cahall Funeral Homes Facebook page.The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Tony Becraft Scholarship Fund, c/o Brown County Foundation, P.O. Box 158, Georgetown OH 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}