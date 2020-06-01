Geraldine ‘Geri’ Cracraft, 66

Geraldine “Geri” Cracraft, age 66 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, May 08, 2020 at her residence. She was retired from the Brown County Municipal Court. Geri was born March 18, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Gerald L. McMillion and Jeannette (Rankin) Ogden. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister – Bonnie Allen and one granddaughter – Miranda Cracraft.

Mrs. Cracraft is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ronald Cracraft who she married March 7, 1982; four children – Ginger Love of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Pepper Ellert and husband Mike of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Ronnie Cracraft and wife Jennifer of Sardinia, Ohio and Laura Cracraft of Maysville, Kentucky; sixteen grandchildren – Jeffrey Brunk and fiancé Diamond St. Clair of Ripley, Ohio, Jessica Brunk of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Julianne Brunk of Hillsboro, Ohio, Makenna Love of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Emily Lashley and husband James of Greenville, North Carolina, Michael Ellert of Moscow, Ohio, Mellissa, Henry and Lani Ellert all of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Brandon, Sean and Hailie Cracraft all of Sardinia, Ohio, Maegan and Christopher Jones and Samantha and Zachary Sowers all of Kentucky; six great grandchildren – Jeffrey, Dazzalyn and Lilith Brunk, Sunnie Purdin, Luna Brunk and Hudson Lashley; one brother – Wyatt McMillion of Blue Ash, Ohio and one sister-in-law – Rhonda Cracraft of Mt.Orab, Ohio.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Geri Cracraft Memorial Fund c/o Peoples Bank.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}