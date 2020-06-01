Frances Darlene Horn, 60

Frances Darlene Horn, age 60 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home. She worked at the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley for many years. Mrs. Horn was born January 21, 1960 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the Elwood “Woody” Pollitt of Ripley, Ohio and the late Frances Jean (Dunham) Pollitt. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Tony Horn.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Horn is survived by two sons Ricky Lee Horn of Georgetown, Ohio and Tony Curtis Horn of Ripley, Ohio; two grandchildren Nickolas and Jonathan Horn; two sisters – Bonnie Leonard (Jim) of Ripley, Ohio and Sherri Mefford of Maysville, Kentucky; two brothers – Jackie and James Pollitt, both of Ripley, Ohio, one aunt – Dona Rice of Ripley, Ohio as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Monday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and if you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Ripley Fire Department P.O. Box 94 Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

