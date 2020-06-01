Amanda Sue Mason, age 44 of Cincinnati, Ohio died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence. She was an Amazon ambassador and trainer. Amanda loved the outdoors, especially the ocean, being with family and traveling. She had a fabulous green thumb and a wonderful smile. Amanda was born May 22, 1976 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of Martha (Wahl) Mason of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Charles Boyd Mason.

Amanda is survived by two daughters – Gabrielle Mason of Georgetown, Ohio and Ryan Lucas of Hamersville, Ohio; her mother – Martha Mason of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Kenneth Mason of Ripley, Ohio and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio at a date to be determined. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

