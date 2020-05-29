RULH holds graduation ceremony

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School Graduation Ceremony was undeterred by constant rain on Sunday, May 24.

RULH school officials held their senior graduation at the Starlight Drive-In Amelia, Ohio. Each car was determined early this month to sufficiently protect graduates and guests from a contagious Coronavirus. Fortunately, they also provided protection from uncooperative weather throughout the evening. A temporary stage and canopies were positioned in the front of the lot for speakers and the presentation of diplomas when the time came. “When life gives you lemons, you make some Ripley lemonade,” said High School Principal Chris Young to a full parking lot.

The students’ speeches were eloquent and sincere. Many speakers recounted past hardships and tender memories. RULH officials listed past accomplishments and the future ambitions of their seniors. These included all paths on the spectrum from the workforce, college, graduate school and the military. Tens of thousands of dollars had been awarded in scholarships across the class. Thanks to the efforts of students and teachers alike, the ceremony was just as enchanted as a more typical year, perhaps more so.

“Although it doesn’t seem fair, we must remember that everything happens for a reason,” said a tearful Kailee Fisher during her Valedictorian speech, “The coronavirus may have stood in the way of our senior year, but we will not let it stand in the way of our futures.”

Finally, their futures arrived. A table of diplomas was readied by masked school officials. “Honk if you’re ready for a diploma,” instructed Principal Young.

For the following hour, a procession of cars would come to park in front of the stage, hear their name read, and receive the reward for their twelve years of academic work. Finally, the event was concluded by a video of the 2020 seniors projected right onto the big screen.

The celebration and the seniors will definitely be described by the two words Young emphasized at the beginning of his remarks: challenge and courage.

