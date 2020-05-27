Harold Clark, 95

Harold Clark, age 95 of Ripley, Ohio, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at the VITAS Hospice inpatient unit at the Drake Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a farmer and was retired from Cincinnati Waterworks. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Mr. Clark was born May 2, 1925 in Carlisle, Kentucky the son of the late Fletcher and Lucy (Bean) Clark. He was also preceded in death by his wife Tish; two daughters – Emma Lee and Janie Clark; two sons – James Harold and Joseph Clark; two sisters – Frances Riggs and Helen Wheeler; two brothers – Frank and Ernest Clark.

Mr. Clark is survived by one granddaughter – Stacey Flint of Chicago, Illinois; one grandson – Wasim Clark; three great grandchildren – Lauren Flint, David J. Flint and Jazzmyne Walker; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. James Settles will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Carlisle Cemetery in Carlisle, Kentucky. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and if you are unable to attend, you are encouraged to leave a message or condolence.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The First Baptist Church 32 N. 3rd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167 or VITAS Hospice 11500 Northlake Dr. Suite 400 Cincinnati, Ohio 45249 – www.vitas.com

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

