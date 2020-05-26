Ralph Leroy Egbert, age 78 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati-East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a graduate of the Stockdale High School in Scioto County where he was a member of the Stockdale FFA Chapter, a volunteer fireman for the Stockdale Fire Department, a lifelong farmer, a carpenter for Egbert Remodeling and Construction, a retired bus driver for the Greyhound Bus Lines for 25 years and the Western Brown Local School District for 17 years and a member and past Deacon of the First Baptist Church in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Ralph was born June 7, 1941 in Stockdale, Ohio the son of the late Ralph Clifton and Marjorie Catherine (Brown) Egbert. His father died when Ralph was very young and his grandparents, Clifford Wellington and Margaret (Sherbourne-Fullerton) Brown helped raise Ralph from the time he was 12 years old. Besides his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Janet S. (Rapp) Egbert in 2008, step- father – Orlen Scurlock and one step-brother – Charles Scurlock.

Mr. Egbert is survived by his wife – E. Ann Egbert, two children – Jeffrey Egbert and wife Tami and Michelle Brenner and husband Sean all of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two grandsons – Andrew Hesketh of Cincinnati, Ohio and Ayden Hatcher of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two half-sisters – Louella Jones and husband Stewart of Mt. Carmel, Ohio and Mary Scurlock of Jackson, Ohio; one step-brother – Dick Scurlock and wife Donna of Jackson, Ohio; one step-sister – Joann Price of Columbus, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 704 South High Street, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154. Jonathan Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the church. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family. The funeral will stream live on the Cahall Funeral Homes Facebook page.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 105 West 4th Street, Suite 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, Hospice of Cincinnati, 460 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45252 or the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed. If you are unable to attend, condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

