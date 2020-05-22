‘Safe at Home’ Order lifted

The “Safe at Home” order has been lifted by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The set of legal guidelines and heath recommendations was set to end on May 29, but DeWine announced that the order would be cancelled on May 19.

“We are now moving from orders to strong recommendations. It is incumbent on each of us to protect each other,” DeWine said.

The new recommendation is a collection of previous health and safety requirements and guidelines under one umbrella called “Ohioans protecting Ohioans.”

DeWine referred to it as an urgent health advisory.

“It incorporates six feet of social distancing, eliminates mass gatherings and calls for frequent hand washing and other sanitation efforts,” DeWine said.

“It incorporates all the business orders about social distancing and sanitation, including employees wearing masks as well as efforts to protect employees and the public.”

DeWine added that Ohioans over 65 years of age or with underlying health conditions should take extra precautions.

“Our urgent health advisory strongly recommends that these Ohioans stay home as much as possible. They should avoid places where they are likely to encounter a lot of people. When they go out in public, they should wear a mask and should practice good hand washing hygiene and social distancing,” he said.

Regarding younger and healthier Ohio residents, DeWine said, “We today call upon your sense of accountability and personal responsibility to others. Our advisory recommends that those Ohioans stay at their residence as much as possible with the intent of lowering the spread of COVID-19.”

Regarding previous travel restrictions, DeWine said, “While unnecessary travel is permitted it certainly is not encouraged. We advise people to make their own judgements… We would just ask that they be cautious.”

DeWine also cautioned that now is not the time to relax in the fight against COVID-19.

“The coronavirus is not gone. It is real. And it is deadly. This new phase that we are now in is about learning to live with this virus. It is with us — it will remain with us — and we must do all we can to contain it and keep it from killing our fellow citizens,” DeWine said.

“What this comes down to now is that each of us has a responsibility to each other to slow the spread. No other time in our lives will our individual actions play a greater role in saving the lives of so many of our fellow citizens.”

DeWine also said that he is aware of the economic risk of being too cautious for too long.

“I’ve always tried to be blunt about everything we are finding. I’ve been candid in saying that in this reopening phase, there is a significant risk. But, there are significant risks if we do not open up,” DeWine said.

“The truth is that our economic recovery in Ohio is tied directly to how successful we are in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”