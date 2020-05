In response to the COVID-19 precautions, the regularly scheduled meeting of the Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will take place using remote technology. The meeting date and time will remain the same: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Any member of the media or public that would like the opportunity to participate in the virtual meeting should contact the Brown County SWCD office at 937-378-4424 ext. 4 for more details.