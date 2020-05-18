Rodney Gray, 91

Rodney Earl Gray, age 91 of Felicity, Ohio died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Gray was an electrical engineer and retired in 1992 from the American Tool and Mazak Company. He was a member of the Brown County Church of Christ, the Lakeside Christian Church in Lakeside Park, Kentucky and the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio. He also was a United States Air Force veteran. Mr. Gray was born January 13, 1929 in Grants Lick, Kentucky the son of the late W. E. and Mary E. (Dunaway) Gray. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Dale Gray.

Mr. Gray is survived by his wife of twenty-eight years – Judy (Martin) Gray whom he married September 28, 1991; five children – Jim Rolph and wife Darlene of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Julie Robke and husband Mark of Brooksville, Kentucky, Marty Rolph and wife Marcie of Felicity, Ohio, Chris Rolph and wife Pam of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Danny Rolph and wife Crissy of Felicity, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren – Alex Rolph, Andrew Rolph, Kevin Hampton, Heather Shields, Jason Shields, Kirk Rolph, Kirsten Rolph, Ethan Rolph, Catie Rolph, Grant Rolph, Luke Rolph, Jen Rolph and Marie Steward; ten great grandchildren – KJ Hampton, Judah Shields, Nora Shields, Carson Rolph, Cooper Rolph, Corbin Rolph, Kallen Rolph, Cohen Rolph, Madeline Stewart and William Stewart and several nieces and nephews – Kathy Gosney, Daryll Gosney, Dennis Gosney, Melania Dawn Rardin, Danny Barnwell, Nathan Barnwell, Gregory Dale Gray, Pamela Hisel, Karen Miller and Penny Taylor.

(Due to the Covid 19 Virus Pandemic) Private Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio at the convenience of the family. John Russell and Scott Hennig will officiate. The service will be streamed live on the Cahall Funeral Homes Facebook Page.The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, OH 45121 or to Lakeside Christian Church, 195 Buttermilk Pike, Lakeside Park, KY 41017.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

