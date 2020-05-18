George ‘Tommy’ McAfee Sr., 76

George “Tommy” McAfee Sr. passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 76 at Clermont Mercy Hospital. He was born to the late Garland and Bonita (nee Ginn) McAfee on September 9, 1943 in New Richmond, OH.

George is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Nancy (nee Newman) McAfee; his caring children Donavan (Stephanie) McAfee of Russellville, OH, Donna (Jeff) Long of Winchester, OH, Darren (Marilyn Chambers) McAfee of Winchester, OH, Dana (David) Creek of Russellville, OH, and Tommy (Tonya) McAfee Jr. of Georgetown, OH; his adored grandchildren Lance, Brittany H., Donanne, Brittany C. Leonia, Angel, Nick, and Danielle; his 14 cherished great grandchildren; and siblings Connie (Gary) Souder of West Union, OH, Monte (Pat) McAfee of Amelia, OH, and Sue Griffin of Mt. Orab, OH; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents George was preceded in death by his two brothers Garland Lee McAfee, and Ronnie McAfee, and one sister Jeanie Ford.

George was a member of the National Guard and the Army Reserves, he was a retired electrician, and worked at Steel Craft for over 15 years. He loved to fish, hunt fossil, and collect marbles. George loved his family and friends, and loved life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Private services will be held at Megie Funeral Home due to the COVID – 19 Pandemic Regulations. Condolences may be sent to megiefuneralhome.com, by email to Megiefuneralhome@frontier.com, or by mail to Megie Funeral Home C/O George McAfee, PO Box 266, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

