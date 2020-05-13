Marilyn Fite, 79

Marilyn May Fite, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Locust Ridge Nursing Home in Williamsburg, OH. She was born on December 19, 1940 in Ash Ridge, OH to the late Granville and Stella Pearl Fite.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Kenny and Jim Fite and sister, Pauline Kirk.

She is survived by 2 sisters, Evelyn Fite and twin sister Carolyn Fite, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Ash Ridge Cemetery under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home.

Questions call Meeker Funeral Home

937-377-4182.