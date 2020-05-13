Funding for Brown County schools is being cut by just over one million dollars because of declining state revenues.

The cuts apply to the current school year which ends June 30, which means that the money will have to come out of cash the districts already have on hand.

The cuts total $1,042,308 among the following school districts:

Western $374,400

Eastern $240,697

Georgetown $158,978

RULH $138,795

Fayetteville $129,438

The state also released an analysis of the cuts based on a per student basis and as a percentage of operating costs.

The highest per pupil impact is on Fayetteville at $190. Eastern follows at $189, RULH at $166, Georgetown at $154 and Western at $123.

As a percentage of operating costs, Eastern takes the biggest hit at 1.75 percent, followed by Fayetteville at 1.50, Georgetown at 1.48, RULH at 1.30 and Western at 1.29.

Just over $300 million was cut from K-12 education statewide.

Local superintendents had the following reaction to the news.

Eastern Superintendent Michele Filon: “Due to COVID-19, the Eastern Local School District is scheduled to lose over $240,000 in this current school year, which is devastating for any organization. However, we will continue to deliver a quality education for every student and continuously look for ways to be more fiscally efficient with our tax dollars.”

Fayetteville Superintendent Tim Carlier: “As a small district, it impacts us a great deal! We are already frugal with our spending, however, will evaluate methods of our daily operation and try to be more creative. We plan to take a look and complete grant opportunities to ensure effective academic success. We will continue to provide the best education to our students at Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools.”

Georgetown Superintendent Brad Winterod: “Any time the state cuts the budget, the loss of funds will certainly have effect on the overall budget and five year forecast. The Georgetown Board of Education will decide our course of action at our May Board of Education meeting.”

RULH Superintendent Jamie Wilkins: “We will “tighten our belts” at RULH and look at areas we can cut expenses. At this time we are not looking at personnel reductions.”

Western Brown Superintendent Raegan White did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also announced over $76 million in cuts to higher education statewide. The local impact is $308,211 to Southern State Community College and $8,170,209 to the University of Cincinnati.

“Decisions like these are extremely difficult, but they are decisions that are part of my responsibility, as your governor, to make,” said Governor DeWine. “We believe that instituting these cuts now will provide the most stability moving forward, however I am greatly concerned about the cuts we must make in education. We have an obligation to our schools to give them as much predictability as we can, but if we don’t make these cuts now, future cuts would be more dramatic,” said DeWine when the cuts were announced.

The budget reductions are in addition to Governor DeWine’s March 23 directive to freeze hiring, new contracts, pay increases, and promotions at all state agencies, boards, and commissions.

The Ohio Office of Budget and Management released preliminary April 2020 revenue data earlier this week that showed that tax receipts finished the month $866.5 million (-35.3%) below estimate.

Total fiscal-year-to-date tax receipts through April are below estimate by $777.0 million (-4.0%) and are $540.9 million (-2.8%) below total tax receipts through the same period last fiscal year.

April sales and use tax revenues missed estimates by 24.0 percent ($236.7 million, split between non-auto sales and use taxes which were $146.2 million below estimate and auto sales and use taxes which were $90.5 million below estimate). Through April, fiscal year-to-date revenues are below estimate by $159.3 million (-1.8%). But because both sales tax categories performed above estimates up until the global pandemic COVID-19, fiscal year-to-date sales tax receipts are stronger than they would have been otherwise.

Governor DeWine announced $775 million in reductions to Ohio’s General Revenue Fund for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2020 which ends on June 30.

Because Ohio is mandated to balance its budget each year, and in addition to identifying areas of savings, the following budget reductions will be made for the next two months:

• Medicaid: $210 million

• K12 Foundation Payment Reduction: $300 million

• Other Education Budget Line Items: $55 million

• Higher Education: $110 million

• All Other Agencies: $100 million

