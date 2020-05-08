The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed on March 27th includes allocations that colleges and universities can apply to receive.

The Southern State Community College (SSCC) Mt. Orab campus and Chatfield College in St. Martin are the only physical campuses in Brown County and both are selected to benefit from this opportunity.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” said Robert Elmore, President of Chatfield College, “It was a nice surprise.” President of Southern State Community College Kevin Boys added “We are deeply grateful to Congress and the President working together to provide this critical relief.”

In nearly all cases, 50% of the money must go to students and cannot be applied to outstanding student accounts, but beyond that the requirements are flexible.

According to the U.S. Department of Education Southern State is designated to receive $1,319,577 with $659,789 earmarked for students. Chatfield is expected to receive $260,540. $130,270 of which is designated for students.

“It’s for their benefit and it’s to help them become as stable as possible in today’s environment,” began Elmore, “it can be food, clothing, transportation, housing, utilities, whatever they need and they don’t have to justify it.”

Boys also said that he expected the money to help solve problems for students.

“Some students may have had to purchase technology, increase data plans, or make alternate child care arrangements for their children who were also out of school,” noted Boys.

“Our hands-on lab classes in technical programs had to be discontinued or significantly altered, so some students in the midst of a paid co-op or internship may have lost pay they were counting on in order to finish a degree. We understand that formal guidance will be delivered in the next few days. We hope this guidance will provide the flexibility that was intended so we can get the funds into the hands of our students.”

As for the half of allocations for the colleges themselves, uncertainties remain but general strategies are starting to take shape.

SSCC held a virtual finance committee meeting on April 23rd led by President Boys and Vice President of Business & Finance James Buck. “I think it would be prudent to plan for a 15% decline in enrollment due to COVID19,” said Buck. Boys explained further: “As educated guesses go, that’s a stab in the dark.”

It’s too soon to say whether enrollment decline will also impact Chatfield College. “We’re not seeing the enrollment numbers for the summer we typically see, but it’s a little early still,” observed Elmore. “So, we’re in the process of making a transition this summer to a more robust learning management system that can accommodate the current operating environment with 100% distance education. There are support systems that have to be in place to offer a good virtual experience for advising, for scheduling, and for our learning management system.”

SSCC has had a couple good years for their budget. In spite of a steady enrollment decline of about 4% a year, administrators were anticipating a surplus of approximately half a million dollars for fiscal year 2020.

Now they are amending their predictions to allow for revenue losses as large as 20%. “We also realize that the state’s budget is under extreme pressure, so we anticipate a loss of important state revenue. This revenue represents half our budget, so we plan on the CARES ACT to make up some of this loss in revenue,” Boys said.

“One thing we have learned in dealing with COVID-19…plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

However much they get, the SSCC finance committee is planning for $25,000 of expenditures in tech. “We anticipate this remote instruction will continue on into the summer, so we are installing a WIFI hotspot on the exterior of the Brown County Campus to provide faster data access for students who do not have high speed Internet at home,” said Boys.

Chatfield, meanwhile, seems more optimistic that in-person classes can be held by the fall semester, even if in a limited fashion. “We’re fortunate enough, we don’t have large classes anyway. But we can accommodate small gatherings. We’ve already designed spatial criteria for conducting classes and looking at capacity in each classroom and shifts of classes in terms of when they’re offered. We’re making plans for that in case the state says [they will] allow ten people in a building or in a room or a certain square-footage area, and we’ll play along with that law,” Elmore stated.

Elmore explained that even now when no classes are meeting on-site, their campuses are still open for student use, albeit with more restrictions.

“We still have the buildings open for students by appointment only to come in and use the resources, such as the living resources center or the computer labs or the printers and copiers. They have to sign in, and there are spatial requirements, and after they leave, we wipe down the building and start over again. We’ve asked our cleaning crews to heighten their activity level when it comes to sanitizing the building in the evenings. We start out each day fresh and so far, so good.”

Chatfield’s student enrollment is split nearly equally between St. Martin and an additional campus in Over-the-Rhine. SSCC, headquartered in Hillsboro, has four campuses, of which Mt. Orab serves about 20% of the total student body. Approximately 31% of SSCC students also attend non-college satellite locations. Both are non-residential institutions.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_-Colleges-SSCC.jpg